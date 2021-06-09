Harmony Biosciences Announces Applications For 2021 Patients At The Heart Grant Program Open June 9

Harmony reinforces its commitment to supporting the needs of people affected by sleep disorders and rare diseases

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced applications for its Patients at the Heart Grant Program open Wednesday, June 9, 2021 for patient-centric organizations working to support and address the challenges of people living with sleep disorders and rare diseases who experience excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS).

The Patients at the Heart Grant, a competitive grant opportunity, was developed to underscore Harmony's ongoing commitment to support the comprehensive needs of people affected by sleep disorders. Since its launch in 2019, awards have funded innovative patient-centric programs, with the most recent grants specifically awarded to programs created to support and address the unique challenges of people living with narcolepsy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our goal is to improve the lives of people living with sleep disorders and their families, and through these innovative programs, we have the opportunity to partner with and make a positive difference for these patient communities," said Cate McCanless, Harmony's Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Public Policy.

This year's charitable grant applications should focus on one or more of the following categories:

Programs that support persons with sleep disorders or rare diseases who experience EDS to live a fuller, more engaged life.

Programs that address the psycho-social challenges faced by persons or caregivers of persons with sleep disorders or rare diseases who experience EDS.

Programs that improve the overall support of family members of persons living with sleep disorders or rare diseases who experience EDS.

Creation of educational materials to increase awareness and reduce time to diagnosis of persons with sleep disorders or rare diseases who experience EDS.

Applications from eligible organizations are being accepted beginning Wednesday, June 9, 2021 through Friday, August 20, 2021. Announcement of grant recipients will take place in September 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.harmonybiosciences.com/grant-programs/patients-at-the-heart/ for a program overview document and application. Grants can be submitted to patientsattheheart@harmonybiosciences.com.

About Harmony Biosciences Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

