Harmonate Launches New User Interface For High Performance Fund Services

The Update Further Streamlines The Intuitive Nature of the Conductor Platform for Private Capital Data Operations including for Alternative Asset, Unstructured and Semi-structured Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonate announced today the launch of the new Conductor user interface for its data operations platform for private capital workflows.

The intuitive user-centric interface reduces steps and further simplifies self-automation of document and data processing and delivers superior operational intelligence and agility. Harmonate's momentum continues to expand the range of document and reporting automation, and the comprehensiveness of each configurable workflow.

"Private capital leaders today are entitled to the level of operational responsiveness and agility they've already come to expect from the best performers in their portfolios," said Harmonate CEO Kevin Walkup. "Implementation of Conductor's more nimble and intuitive controls enable results-oriented teams to take the limits off their operations and see what's possible."

"JTC Group is a global provider of multi-jurisdictional institutional fund administration, corporate services and private client services to a high net worth and family office clientele," said Michael Halloran, Global Head of Technology Strategy for JTC Group. "We have built our industry leadership based upon thought leadership in the sectors we serve, long standing client relationships and best-in-class technologies. Conductor is aligned with our people, process and technology leadership approach. Our people deliver the expertise, attention and focus our clients depend upon, and technology powers, scales and provides highly differentiated value for our clients."

Harmonate is the leader in its specialty, through the range of private capital documents and datasets its Conductor platform automates, the comprehensiveness of the dimensions Conductor ingests from each document type and dataset, as well as the platform's configurability and speed. Conductor offers vastly superior data and operations intelligence. This allows private capital middle and back-offices to step up from analog, static task-flows to the new, agile digital-streaming standard of today's financial services.

Finance teams now furnish front offices with more and better options for sourcing and deploying capital, supporting new demand for private capital's advantages.

Harmonate has disclosed its platform offering today includes but is not limited to automation of -

Partner capital statements

Capital calls

Distribution notices

Financial statements

Schedule of investments

Trade tickets/confirmations

Subscription Docs

Valuation memos

W-8

K1s

Harmonate is a quality-first data services platform for private capital that frees operations from the limits of legacy analog systems and closes the information gap between all stakeholders on fund managers' terms. The company's purpose-built solutions streamline middle and back office processes — simplify complex, high-volume transactions, and help ensure security and regulatory compliance through each step of a fund's life cycle. For more information, please visit harmonate.com.

