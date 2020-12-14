HARIBO Breaks Ground On U.S. Factory, Celebrating 100th Anniversary

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO is one step closer to bringing its first-ever North American manufacturing facility to Pleasant Prairie, Wis. following its private groundbreaking in celebration of the company's 100 year anniversary. The U.S. factory will expand HARIBO's global manufacturing network and ensure fan favorite products are delivered to U.S. customers with more speed and efficiency than ever before.

The company was planning a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate with the Pleasant Prairie community and key partners, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic decided to postpone until further notice. The HARIBO team is looking forward to continuing to celebrate milestones throughout the construction process.

"This has been an incredible journey for HARIBO. What started in a family kitchen in Germany is now sold in over 100 countries around the world, and it's a momentous occasion for us to be able to celebrate the start of our U.S. manufacturing at the same time we're celebrating our 100 year anniversary," said Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the HARIBO Group. "With this substantial investment, we're strategically setting our business up for long term growth in the U.S., and we are looking forward to a bright future."

The facility is HARIBO's largest capital investment in its history and represents one of the largest direct investments by an international company in Wisconsin history. This groundbreaking highlights HARIBO's strategy to grow its business globally while remaining true to its heritage and values, grounded in a century of confectionery quality and innovation.

After an extensive search, HARIBO chose Pleasant Prairie to call home for its U.S. factory because of the shared values of trust and quality, warm welcome and work ethic of the region. The decision was further solidified by the tireless support of the state of Wisconsin, Kenosha County and the Village of Pleasant Prairie, as well as the breadth of talent and the infrastructure available to scale with the plans and growth trajectory HARIBO has set forth.

"This manufacturing expansion to North America, specifically the U.S., is truly an exciting endeavor for us," said Arndt Ruesges, chief production officer, HARIBO of America. "Our associates built this dynamic business during the first century of gummi making, which began in Germany in 1920. Together we are securing the next century of growth for HARIBO."

Located off 122nd Ave. and Goldbear Dr., HARIBO's future state of the art facility will incorporate the latest technology to optimize overall productivity and quality. The facility will be built on 137 acres and will be approximately 500,000 square feet.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community and bring economic growth to the Midwest," said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, HARIBO of America. "In addition to our over $300 million investment, we're creating up to 385 direct HARIBO jobs in phase one and up to 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion of our full build," he continued. "Most importantly, we're committed to being part of the fabric of the community, so we are proud to be partners of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and many educational institutions in Wisconsin as we invest in today's students and tomorrow's workforce."

The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion in late 2022. The U.S. facility will initially produce HARIBO's iconic Goldbears with more fan favorites to follow.

"Seeing progress on our factory, particularly during this year, helps us celebrate our proud heritage and the growing popularity of our HARIBO brand," said Rick LaBerge, chief operations officer, HARIBO of America. "We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and establishing manufacturing in the U.S. will allow us to serve them with excellence, delivering on their needs in terms of speed, efficiency and innovation."

About HARIBOHARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for its beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, the company's founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through its products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises the founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. The company prides itself on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

