Hard Rock International (HRI) Statement

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hard Rock International (HRI) remains committed to the city of New Orleans, as we have been for more than 30 years, and extends deep sympathies to the victims and families healing from the loss of their loved ones," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "While HRI was initially named in three of the over 40 lawsuits related to the collapse, Hard Rock has since been dismissed from all of those matters. Therefore, at present, HRI is not a named defendant in or otherwise a party to any of the lawsuits related to the collapse of the hotel project in New Orleans developed/owned by 1031 Canal Owner, LLC. This includes the most recent filing by the City of New Orleans."

