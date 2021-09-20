Hard Rock International Announces Its 22nd Annual PINKTOBER® Campaign In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness And Research

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced today its continued support for breast cancer awareness and research with its 22 nd annual PINKTOBER campaign taking place throughout the month of October. Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, all company divisions including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos worldwide will be partaking in the campaign with limited-edition merchandise, food and beverage menu items, local events and more. Hard Rock continues to live out its mottos of " Love All - Serve All" and "Take Time To Be Kind" with its steadfast support throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the goal of lending a hand to the people and communities that need it most.

Limited-Edition PINKTOBER Merchandise

This year, Hard Rock International will be offering uniquely designed, limited-edition merchandise in support of breast cancer awareness and research, which include a PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt and a newly designed PINKTOBER pin. Additionally, through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a percentage of all proceeds will be going to charities that help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Stay Strong with Hard Rock Hotels

To celebrate the unwavering strength of women battling breast cancer and breast cancer survivors, Hard Rock Hotels will introduce the mantra, "Stay Strong with Hard Rock Hotels" as the brand commits to donating 50 special stays for four-nights each at Hard Rock all-inclusive resorts.

Spin to Win PINKTOBER Donations

Players on Hard Rock Digital's free "Hard Rock Social Casino" game will determine how much is donated to the Hard Rock Heals foundation in honor of PINKTOBER. The more players spin, the more the donation amount increases starting at $1,000 for 25 million community spins and increasing at regular intervals up to a $10,000 top donation. More details on how to participate can be found here.

Pink Taking Over

A line-up of community driven local events and immersive on-property activations round out Hard Rock International's PINKTOBER programming. At several Hard Rock Hotels around the globe, pink Fender guitars will be added to the brand's notable Sound of Your Stay ® music program, allowing guests the unique opportunity to check out a complimentary guitar on site.

Guests of the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach can see pink in one of four room takeovers featuring pink sheets, towels, flowers, a pink welcome amenity, and a custom pink Fender® guitar available for jam sessions. 10% of the revenue received from these rooms will go to breast cancer awareness.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL., along with two of its sister properties in Florida, are joining together to sponsor their local American Cancer Society - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is a flagship sponsor for their local walk, as well as a mammogram van onsite to provide free screenings every Wednesday in October, and will turn table games felts pink. Additionally, colorful on-property displays at Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos showcase thoughtful pops of pink such as lighting the iconic Hard Rock guitars throughout October.

PINKTOBER Takes the Stage

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos continues its worldwide support of PINKTOBER with one-of-a-kind fundraising events across the brand's international hotel and casino portfolio. Kicking-off the charitable celebrations is the Raise Your Voice Against Cancer Karaoke Event on Wednesday, September 29 at DAER Nightclub at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door with all proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The Hard Rock Hotel Madrid is hosting a live benefit concert on October 19 at onsite venue RT60. All ticket sales will be donated to Asociacion Española Contra el Cancer.

Hard Rock Cafe Supports PINKTOBER

Throughout the month of October, participating Hard Rock Cafe® locations in North America and Europe will offer a special menu consisting of three burgers and a cocktail. A portion from every burger sold will go to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation® to support PINKTOBER and global charity partners the American Cancer Society and the Caron Keating Foundation.

Guests of the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego can drink pink milk shakes and cocktails to support breast cancer research. Across the country, a pink cocktail will be poured at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando's Velvet Lounge and Beach Club. Pink treats will also be served at Sessions, Sessions Bar and Constant Grind in Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach with a portion of proceeds going to breast cancer awareness. Internationally, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam and Hard Rock's all-inclusive properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic will serve pink cocktails with proceeds benefitting local breast cancer charities.

"As we enter our 22 nd year of this campaign, we do not underestimate the importance of the continued promotion of Breast Cancer awareness and research," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock International is proud to lend steadfast support toward this global issue and will continue to spread the message of courage and hope among fighters, survivors and their loved ones on a local and global scale."

For more information about the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com/pinktober. To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. Those seeking more information about Hard Rock Hotels can visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects, and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock®: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

