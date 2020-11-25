Hard Rock International Announces Black Friday And Cyber Monday Holiday Deals For The Fans

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals taking center stage for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, Hard Rock Cafes and Hard Rock's on-premise and online retail Rock Shops for a limited time from Nov. 26-30. Hard Rock will offer discounted hotel stays, meals and retail deals in honor of the holidays, including:

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos: The hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday hotel deals at over 30 global hotels, resorts and casinos include up to 50% off all-inclusive stays in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and up to 40% off at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife in Spain . Those looking to book their next getaway can visit www.hardrockhotels.com/black-friday-2020.aspx to shop all deals and lock in discounted rates before it's too late*.

The hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday hotel deals at over 30 global hotels, resorts and casinos include up to 50% off all-inclusive stays in and the and up to 40% off at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife in . Those looking to book their next getaway can visit www.hardrockhotels.com/black-friday-2020.aspx to shop all deals and lock in discounted rates before it's too late*. Hard Rock Cafe : Guests can visit participating Hard Rock Cafe locations on Black Friday, Nov. 27 , to take advantage of a juicy, one-day only Steak Burger offer, including three award-winning Steak Burger options - The Original Legendary® Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger - and a side of seasoned fries for only $11.95 . Hard Rock Cafe's Steak Burgers are crafted with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible and include premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns, produce at its prime and signature sauces. Additionally, those who spend a minimum of $50 or more in participating Cafe locations on Black Friday can receive a free Ultralight Portable Packable License Plate Print Backpack with any retail purchase from the Rock Shop*.

: Guests can visit participating Hard Rock Cafe locations on Black , to take advantage of a juicy, one-day only Steak Burger offer, including three award-winning Steak Burger options - The Original Legendary® Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger - and a side of seasoned fries for only . Hard Rock Cafe's Steak Burgers are crafted with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible and include premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns, produce at its prime and signature sauces. Additionally, those who spend a minimum of or more in participating Cafe locations on Black Friday can receive a free Ultralight Portable Packable License Plate Print Backpack with any retail purchase from the Rock Shop*. Rock Shop : Those who proudly rock the brand's world-famous merchandise can visit Hard Rock's retail Rock Shop in-person to pick up limited-time and fan favorite classic merchandise items from tees and pins to glassware and more. Fans who spend a minimum of $50 at participating Rock Shops on Black Friday will receive a free Ultralight Portable Packable License Plate Print Backpack with purchase*.

: Those who proudly rock the brand's world-famous merchandise can visit Hard Rock's retail Rock Shop in-person to pick up limited-time and fan favorite classic merchandise items from tees and pins to glassware and more. Fans who spend a minimum of at participating Rock Shops on Black Friday will receive a free Ultralight Portable Packable License Plate Print Backpack with purchase*. Online Rock Shop: Guests who prefer the online retail experience can visit Hard Rock's online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com to take advantage of more than 50 amazing Doorbuster deals from Nov. 26-29 , including free shipping on all orders worldwide and a free Ultralight Portable Packable License Plate Print Backpack for those who spend a minimum of $75* .

"With Thanksgiving just hours away and the season of giving in full-swing, we want to make sure Hard Rock is providing incredible value and offers to our fans worldwide," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "The deals across the board at Hard Rock this year are simply unbeatable. Whether you want to plan a relaxing getaway with your loved ones, enjoy a delicious Steak Burger or shop hundreds of Hard Rock branded merchandise items on our website or in person at our Rock Shops, there is truly something for everyone to take advantage of for the holidays."

Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program implemented at every location will ensure that guests can enjoy their in-person experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos or to book a stay, visit www.hardrockhotels.com. To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. To shop Hard Rock's online retail Rock Shop, visit www.shop.hardrock.com.

* Official terms and conditions apply

About Hard Rock®Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-announces-black-friday-and-cyber-monday-holiday-deals-for-the-fans-301180703.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International