Hard Rock Cafe® Kicks Off Summer With Limited-Time Festival Menu Offerings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe, the iconic restaurant and entertainment brand, is headlining the stage this summer with its fan favorite, limited-time festival menu items, providing guests a variety of exclusive food deals and activities available May 10 through June 1 at participating locations.

Sharable Festival Limited-Time Menu OfferingsFans are encouraged to rally their friends and family and head over to their closest participating Cafe to experience incredible deals on the new festival menu, including any two menu items for $25, three for $30 and four for $40. Featured festival menu items include Chips & Guacamole, Pulled Pork Nachos, Let's Get Twisted Mac & Cheese Fries, Honey Soy Wings, Buffalo-Style Sliders, All-American Sliders, Southwest Chicken Tacos, BBQ Pork Tacos and BBQ Pineapple Tacos - all of which are perfect to pair with a delicious festival cocktail! Guests can also choose to order the delivery bundle, which features the Twisted Mac & Cheese Fries, Honey Soy Wings and Buffalo Sliders for $30 plus delivery fee and tip.

The Hard Rock Cafe Festival Experience Additionally, select Hard Rock Cafes will host curated festival experiences adding an extra layer of fun for guests enjoying the new menu items. All activities will follow Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND protocols to ensure everyone's safety. Guests visiting participating Hard Rock Cafes can expect:

Glitter Stations: Guests can decorate their face any way they would like to truly celebrate Hard Rock's summer festival theme

Participating Hard Rock Cafes will also offer a sweepstakes on social media where guests can share their Summer Rehearsal Festival experience using #HardRockCafeFestival2021 and tagging @hardrockcafe in any Instagram captions.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their nearest restaurant and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrock.com/cafes/. Diners can also enjoy select festival menu items at home by ordering delivery here.

About Hard Rock ®:Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops ®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel ® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

