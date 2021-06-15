Hard Rock Cafe® Celebrates All Super Dads This Father's Day With Limited-Time Menu Offerings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Hard Rock Cafe is celebrating super dads in a super way, serving up limited-time menu offerings at participating locations throughout North America from June 18 - 20.

From delicious appetizers and entrees to decadent desserts, Hard Rock Cafe has something to satisfy every dads' tastebuds this Father's Day. Guests who dine at participating locations this Father's Day weekend can enjoy:

Italian Flatbread: Three meat crispy flatbread with spinach, olive caponata and mozzarella cheese finished with red pepper flakes and cilantro pesto

Three meat crispy flatbread with spinach, olive caponata and mozzarella cheese finished with red pepper flakes and cilantro pesto NY Strip with Bourbon Sauce : 12oz NY Strip steak, grilled and topped with mushrooms and marinated in a smoked bacon and bourbon sauce, served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

: 12oz NY Strip steak, grilled and topped with mushrooms and marinated in a smoked bacon and bourbon sauce, served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables Black & Blue Burger : Hard Rock Cafe's signature steak burger encrusted with cracked black pepper and topped with Applewood bacon and blue cheese. Served with lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion on a fresh toasted bun with seasoned fries

: Hard Rock Cafe's signature steak burger encrusted with cracked black pepper and topped with Applewood bacon and blue cheese. Served with lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion on a fresh toasted bun with seasoned fries Apple Cheesecake : Rich and creamy NY-style cheesecake served with warm apple compote and cinnamon sugar crumble

: Rich and creamy NY-style cheesecake served with warm apple compote and cinnamon sugar crumble Old Fashioned Cocktail: Old Forester Bourbon, house-made brown sugar syrup and a dash of bitters

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find the nearest location and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrock.com/cafes/. Not dining in this year? No problem! Order these mouthwatering limited-time menu offerings for fast and fresh delivery straight to dad's favorite chair by visiting https://hardrockcafe.com/delivery.

Hi-resolution images of the menu items are available here.

About Hard Rock®: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-cafe-celebrates-all-super-dads-this-fathers-day-with-limited-time-menu-offerings-301312594.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International