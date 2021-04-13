Harbour BioMed Presents Novel Antibody For Cancer Immunotherapy At 2021 American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., SUZHOU, China and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM"; HKEX: 02142.HK), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, presents its newly discovered fully human anti-B7H7 monoclonal antibody at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. This meeting is being held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. The anti-B7H7 antibody is a novel immune-oncology antibody with potent anti-tumor activity generated using HBM's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice ® platform.

Details of the presentation:

By leveraging its innovative discovery engine based on the Harbour Mice ® antibody platforms, HBM has built a sustained capability to deliver novel antibody therapeutics in the field of oncology and immunology. Following the previously reported monoclonal antibody against a novel target CCR8, HBM now reports another first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting a novel immune checkpoint - B7H7. B7H7 is mainly expressed in some PD-L1 negative/low tumors and may serve as an alternative immune escape pathway for these tumors. This antibody generated from H2L2 Harbour Mice ® demonstrates excellent preclinical activity and anti-tumor efficacy.

About B7H7

B7H7 is a novel immune checkpoint of B7 family, which is highly expressed on a variety of human cancers including colon, pancreatic, kidney, breast, bladder, lung cancers, etc. and is associated with metastatic disease and poorer survival rate of these patients. B7H7 antibody may present a novel anti-tumor therapy complementary to PD-L1/PD1 based therapy. B7H7 antibodies show significant T cell activation effect in vitro and tumor growth inhibition in several mouse tumor models.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice ® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE TM) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice ® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-presents-novel-antibody-for-cancer-immunotherapy-at-2021-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-301267322.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed