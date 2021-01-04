Harbour Benefit Holdings And Zenith American Solutions® Welcomes The New Year As Craig Steffen Accepts Position Of President & CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary, Zenith American Solutions® ("Zenith"), is proud to announce that Craig Steffen has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Zenith American Solutions and its holding company Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Steffen joined Zenith in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Health and Welfare Operations, following a consulting engagement with the company and in 2019 was promoted to President of the organization. Prior to Zenith, Steffen had served as a CIO/COO in the legal EDI and document processing industry and as the SVP/Managing Director of Health Enterprise Operations for Xerox Healthcare. Steffen was a founder and managing member of Adaptive Project Solutions, an IT integration and project Management Company focused heavily in healthcare claims, cost and care management, acquired by Xerox in 2006. Steffen has 33 years of progressive benefits management experience, and holds a B.S. in Marketing and a B.S. in Decision Sciences/Computer Statistical Modeling from Miami University.

"I've committed my career to benefits operations and management and developing a competitive advantage through technology," said Steffen. "I look forward to continuing to advance the company by continuing a strong service organization through product and service innovation, customer service excellence and optimized business processes."

In 2019, Art Schultz announced his departure effective January 1, 2021 stating that his tenure as CEO of Zenith American (Harbour Benefits) will come to a close, however, his association with the company will continue as a member of the Board to help guide the organization.

Schultz expressed how personally rewarding his time as CEO has been. Schultz said, "I've made many friends including both associates and clients for whom I will forever be grateful for and heartily take with me. A warm thank you to all of you that have allowed me to serve our employees, our clients and our members." The well-planned succession of leadership ensures great continuity for the Harbour Benefit family of companies, their clients, and the 1,700 associates of the organization.

About Zenith American SolutionsZenith American Solutions, Inc. (Zenith) has been providing high quality administrative services since 1944. With 46 offices across the country, Zenith manages benefit plans as a third-party administrator (TPA) serving over 1,000,000 health plan members and dependents, and more than 1,000,000 retirement plan participants for Taft-Hartley trust funds, trade associations, government entities, and corporate employers. For more information, visit www.zenith-american.com.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc., is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions ("Zenith"), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, Innovative Software Solutions, Inc. ("ISSI"), the leading provider of benefit administration computer systems and services to the Taft-Hartley industry, Pacific Federal, LLC ("PacFed"), a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, and Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market and the newest addition to the Harbour family. For more information, visit www.zenith-american.com.

