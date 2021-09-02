Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes The Sale Of 144 Lots In Belfair, Washington To Lennar For $10,440,000

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it closed, on the sale of 144 entitled single family lots in the Olympic Ridge subdivision located in Belfair, Washington to Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of the Lennar Corporation ("Lennar") for $10,440,000.

Olympic Ridge, located in the town of Belfair in North Mason County, is a 144-lot residential subdivision providing panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Belfair is approximately a 15 minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Base, a major contributor to a robust defense economy with approximately 40,000 employees tied to the military and defense industry in the area.

"Closing on the 144-lot Olympic Ridge subdivision continues our productive relationship with Lennar and demonstrates our ability to execute on our stated business objectives. We anticipate Lennar will continue with their current success of constructing high-quality, single-family homes in Olympic Ridge that will capture the panoramic views offered by this unique setting," stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Len X drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Belfair, Allyn, Port Orchard, and Blaine in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in three new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The Company recently acquired property in Punta Gorda, Florida, and plans to begin construction of oceanfront condominiums there in 2022. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

