Harbor Capital Advisors Expands ETF Suite With Long-Term Growers Strategy

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor Capital") today announced that it is adding to its exchange-traded fund (ETF) lineup bringing a new fully transparent actively managed Long-Term Growers strategy (WINN) to market early February, upon completion of the registration process. This offering is in addition to the two fixed-income ETFs (SIFI, SIHY) that were launched this fall and the Disruptive Innovation ETF (INNO) launching in December. Along with ETFs, Harbor Capital also offers a curated experience of mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

"We are excited to launch the Long-Term Growers ETF, providing clients with an active, fully transparent growth equity solution that seeks to meet their complex investing needs," said Charles F. McCain, CEO. "We are thrilled to also extend our long-term strategic partnership with Jennison Associates, an experienced investment management team that stays true to a strategy grounded in enduring investment principles."

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF- The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies that the investment team believes to have above-average prospects for long-term growth.

The investment strategy for the Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF will be managed by Jennison Associates whose partnership with Harbor Capital dates back more than 50 years.

The investment team selects investments for the Fund using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction, in order to build a portfolio of high-conviction stocks reflecting the views of the investment team.

The investment team's fundamental research seeks to identify mid- and large-capitalization companies it believes will have magnitude and duration of growth that is above that of the market, as determined by the investment team.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor is dedicated to helping clients achieve investment objectives with an active, cost-aware investing approach. For more than 30 years, our investment team has served as a guide for clients, developing portfolio strategies based on rigorous research and market analysis; sourcing select specialists and deep insights in each asset class; and evaluating performance to ensure that decisions remain in the best interests of our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Harbor Capital Advisors had total assets under management of approximately $63 billion as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit harborcapital.com.

NOTE: INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC BUT HAS NOT YET BEEN DECLARED EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL THESE SECURITIES AND IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1860434/000119312521332105/d219302d485apos.htm BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal.

There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stock markets are volatile and equity values can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market and economic conditions. At times, a growth investing style may be out of favor with investors which could cause growth securities to underperform value or other equity securities. Since the Fund may hold foreign securities, it may be subject to greater risks than funds invested only in the U.S. These risks are more severe for securities of issuers in emerging market regions. A non-diversified Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in securities of a single issuer, and/or invest in a relatively small number of issuers, it is more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political or regulatory occurrence than a more diversified portfolio.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC. is the Distributor of the Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF.

Jennison Associates is a third-party subadviser to the Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF.

