HaptX Launches HaptX Gloves DK2 To Bring True-contact Haptics To VR And Robotics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX Inc. today announced the release of HaptX Gloves DK2, a major upgrade to the world's most advanced haptic feedback gloves. HaptX Gloves DK2 are the first gloves with true-contact haptics available for purchase.

Unlike other haptic gloves which are limited to vibration and force feedback, HaptX Gloves physically displace the user's skin the way a real object would. They deliver unprecedented realism, with more than 130 points of tactile feedback per hand. DK2 is designed specifically for professionals in training and simulation, industrial design, and robotics.

"HaptX Gloves DK2 might be the closest thing to attaining real-life superpowers. It marks a leap forward in what's possible with VR, XR, and robotics technologies," said Jake Rubin, HaptX Founder and CEO. "Fortune 500 companies and governments around the world use HaptX Gloves to train their workforces. Automakers design and test new vehicles with them. Companies use them to control robots intuitively from a distance. The possibilities are virtually endless."

HaptX partnered with Advanced Input Systems to scale up production of HaptX Gloves, and to sell and service the product worldwide. For over 40 years, Advanced Input Systems has been a global leader of human-machine interface (HMI) products in the medical, industrial, commercial, military and gaming markets.

"Our experienced team has delivered an intuitive wearable haptic device that meets the demanding quality requirements of enterprise customers," said Eric Ballew, President of Advanced Input Systems. "This is a tremendous milestone by our team to develop and commercialize another innovative HMI product in line with our strategic growth initiatives."

HaptX is widely recognized as the industry leader in haptic realism, awarded Best in Show at CES 2020 by UploadVR, touted as "tremendous" and "really impressive" by Jeff Bezos, and described as "the closest I've come to touching the virtual world" by Road to VR.

The company spent two years developing HaptX Gloves DK2, reducing size and weight, improving fit and ergonomics, enabling room-scale VR support, adding numerous SDK features including multi-user networking, and enhancing haptic fidelity.

"We've shared earlier versions of HaptX Gloves with thousands of companies and VR industry leaders and incorporated their feedback in designing DK2," said Joe Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer of HaptX. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased demand for virtual training and design tools. Technology companies are increasing their investment in telerobotics. We're proud to launch HaptX Gloves DK2 to meet this demand."

HaptX achieves true-contact haptics through its patented microfluidic technology which replicates the feeling of touching real objects. Each HaptX Glove features over 130 discrete points of tactile feedback that physically displace the user's skin up to 2mm. HaptX Gloves also feature the industry's strongest force feedback and the most accurate motion tracking.

Businesses can learn more about HaptX Gloves DK2 and request a quote at haptx.com.

