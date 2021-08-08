Happy 9th Anniversary To UniWigs

It's time to celebrate! Now that we're in the full swing of summer and August is basically here, that can mean only one thing. It is UniWigs's 9th anniversary!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniWigs admirers, it's time to celebrate! Now that it's fully summer and August is here, that can mean only one thing. It is UniWigs's 9th anniversary! UniWigs are celebrating nine years of providing the best wearable hair to people all over the world. UniWigs has come a long way since officially starting up in Los Angeles back in 2012. If you don't know who UniWigs is, UniWigs are all about alternative hair! Let's explain… UniWigs specializes in wigs, hair toppers, and hair extensions. We have also branched out in recent years to offer hair systems for men, hair accessories, and we have also recently collaborated with hair stylists across the US. From designing brand-new styles, to producing them in-house and hand-finishing each piece to sell on the UniWigs website, UniWigs brings alternative hair to life. The biggest platform that we sell on is our UniWigs website.

Although UniWigs only started nine years ago, UniWigs has developed and evolved so much, connecting with countless women all over the world in search of their perfect hair. UniWigs has flourished over the years, from starting as a small online platform, to now providing high-quality hair to hundreds of thousands of people globally.

Providing the best hair All UniWigs's exclusive pieces have been specially curated by in-house UniWigs designers. At UniWigs, we're all about options. That means that listening to customers and supplying a variety of alternative hair pieces is key. UniWigs topper fans are asking for more hair toppers in blonde shades? No problem. We're on it! Whether you're after a new set of glam hair extensions, a brand-new silk cap wig, a flamingo-pink synthetic lace front wig, or a hair topper that blends in seamlessly with your own hair, UniWigs has a huge selection to choose from. UniWigs offers a myriad of hair shades too, including the much-loved Almond Frost which embodies golden blonde hair, ash blonde highlights, and natural dark roots. The good news? Almond Frost is available in both human and synthetic hair options.

What makes UniWigs unique? The UniWigs brand is all about providing beautiful hair and helping people to feel confident. At UniWigs, we believe that hair is a significant part of one's identity and self-image. Hair is important, and UniWigs are here to support and provide alternative hair to any woman that is losing her hair or simply looking for a new hairstyle. UniWigs also believe that finding one's dream hair shouldn't have to cost the earth to get it! That is why UniWigs offer so many pieces at an affordable price. Naturally it's essential to factor in that real human hair is expensive, as is the production. Just one full hand-tied wig can take up to 80 hours of work alone to finish. Yet UniWigs strive to offer quality hair at fair prices, so that anybody can have access to wearable hair. For example, UniWigs offers economical pieces such as skin part cap constructions, so that a natural looking parting line can still be achieved without breaking the bank. As only the parting line is made from skin, there is a reduction in the skin material, and ultimately, a reduction in the price!

Bespoke pieces Looking for something extra special? Want a specific style but can't find exactly what you're looking for? UniWigs offer a custom service, where you provide the details of what you want, and UniWigs provides it! It is that simple! This customization service makes UniWigs unique. Anything can be customized, wigs, toppers, extensions, and even hair systems. This bespoke private service is ideal for someone who has lost all their hair and are looking for an exact replica of their old hair. Or it's perfect if to really wow people with a bespoke new hairstyle.

Two words: Hair. Toppers. UniWigs's best-selling products are the UniWigs Hair Toppers. It is actually pretty common for many women to experience hair loss and hair thinning due to a variety of reasons, and this can result in thinning hair on top of the head and bald patches. Hair loss can be detrimental to self-confidence and can be difficult to deal with. Oftentimes, wearing a full wig can be a daunting step to take, especially for someone who still has a lot of their natural hair. This is why our UniWigs hair toppers are such a popular option.

Ever heard of a hair topper? If not, no problem! A hair topper is a hair extension that clips on to the top of the head to give fuller and more volumized hair. These spectacular little things are perfect for giving the appearance of thicker hair. Hair toppers are ideal for women experiencing hair thinning or hair loss who still have enough natural hair for the topper to clip in to. A frequent question we get from people is "Do I need to have hair loss to wear a hair topper or a wig?" and to this we always answer "NO!" Many women choose to wear hair toppers or wigs for purely style reasons! Alternative hair is a great way to switch up your hair without having to make any permanent changes to your own hair. Think of it this way, honey-colored highlights and bangs sound like a dream, but you're content with light brown hair and don't want to make any drastic changes. A hair topper could be the perfect solution! Simply clip in the topper, style it together with your own hair and blend, and it's all done. Viola… a brand-new hairstyle and color that looks like you just stepped out of the salon.

Anniversary deals Cheers to the 2021 UniWigs 9 Year Anniversary! With this celebration comes a whole new host of goodies and deals to indulge in. As of August, everyone can shop at this legendary event and save BIG on alternative hair pieces.

If you've had your eye on a special wig or a human hair topper, now is the chance to grab it and get a whopping big discount! Even better news: UniWigs are offering a hair giveaway! Who doesn't want the chance to win free hair? Well now you can be in to win with the UniWigs Anniversary giveaway. UniWigs are offering a giveaway where you could win up to two of your favorite hair extensions, wigs, or hair toppers. Simply enter via UniWigs's social media channels, find the Anniversary Giveaway post, and follow the rules as per the caption by the 8th of August 2021 to win!

For more details about all UniWigs products and Anniversary events, please visit the UniWigs official website.

