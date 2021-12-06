Happiest Minds Is Among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces In IT & IT-BPM 2021

BENGALURU, India; SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced being ranked among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute ™.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said,"This fourth accolade this year from the Great Place to Work Institute ™ is a testimony to our unique and award-winning culture of happiness and mindfulness. I dedicate these awards to our teams, their families, our customers and shareholders."

Sachin Khurana, Vice President & Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds, said,"Every single Happiest Mind is an Ambassador of Happiness and we are grateful for this to our 4000+ team. Our wellness initiatives and diversity measures have sustained us through these times."

Sharon S. Rajkumar, Vice President & Happiness Evangelist, Happiest Minds, said,"This is the latest milestone that we have received from Great Place to Work Institute ™ - in addition to Top 25 in IT & IT/BPM, this year saw us in India's Top 25, Asia's Top 100 and Top 50 for Women. Our People Practices continue to be in the Best Cultures Quadrant and we are grateful to our teams and all our stakeholders."

The Great Place to Work ™ Institute's Trust Model and Culture Audit driven rankings are widely considered the industry benchmark for workplace culture. This year's edition of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM saw 263 organizations submitting nominations ; out of which top 75 were selected following a rigorous assessment. Happiest Minds has regularly featured in the Great Place to Work Institute's multiple rankings for over five years.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-is-among-indias-top-25-best-workplaces-in-it--it-bpm-2021-301437818.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies