Hanon Systems To Launch New Manufacturing Site In Korea

SEOUL, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive supplier Hanon Systems (KS: 018880) today announced it began construction on its fifth plant in Korea.

The new plant, located in Naengcheon-ri, Oedong-eup, Gyeongju-si, will be built on a site that offers approximately 33,000 square meters (approximately 335,000 square feet) of land. Construction of the Gyeongju facility is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021 with production expected to begin in the third quarter.

The facility will produce a range of solutions including heat pump modules and coolant valve assemblies to support electric vehicles for the Genesis brand and Ioniq 5 model of the Hyundai Motor Group. The company expects the Gyeongju facility will supply eco-friendly solutions on approximately 300,000 electric vehicles by 2024.

"Hanon Systems has a proven track record supplying heat pump system components and is in serial production supporting various manufacturers of eco-friendly vehicles," said Min Sung, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "We are pleased to launch this new facility, which will support the industry's shift toward electrification with solutions that improve electric vehicle driving range, particularly in winter conditions."

In 2020, solutions for eco-friendly vehicles accounted for more than 75 percent of the company's new business wins.

The new facility in Gyeongju joins the four existing Korea manufacturing operations located in Daejeon, Pyeongtaek, Ulsan and Asan.

About Hanon System sHanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 51 manufacturing sites and three technical innovation centers, and employs more than 21,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

