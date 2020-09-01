Hankook Tire Debuts New All-Weather Kinergy 4S2

- Hankook enters the all-weather segment in the U.S. with new Kinergy 4S2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced that it has launched its all-weather Kinergy 4S2 in the North American market. The IF Design Award-winning Kinergy 4S2 features excellent dry, wet and snow performance complete with a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating. The Kinergy 4S2 will be offered in rim diameters between 15-20 inches and will carry a 60K mile warranty, road hazard warranty and 30-day free trial.

Developed with a new generation high-grip silica compound, the Kinergy 4S2 features a broad lateral groove that allows for improved wet traction and accelerated water evacuation, as well as high density summer sipes that enhance stiffness to improve dry performance.

The all-weather Kinergy 4S2 is engineered with a unique V-shaped tread design that boasts a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating, featuring serrated edge grooves and a slush edge that improves digging force and enhances cornering in snow. The tire's 3D winter sipes also provide improved braking performance in winter conditions.

"The all-weather market is growing in North America and we are excited to launch this product to meet the changing needs of our US customers and consumers," said Curtis Brison, Vice President of Passenger and Light Truck Sales. "The Kinergy 4S2 gives consumers a new choice to tackle variable winter conditions while also delivering all-season functionality."

"The Kinergy 4S2 was specifically engineered for optimal performance in all four seasons," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "While it maintains strong dry performance and long mileage for the warmer months, its cutting-edge tread design also provides outstanding performance in winter conditions."

For the past 20 years, Hankook has been a leader in the Canadian and European all-weather markets. While the Kinergy 4S2 was first launched in Europe in May 2018, the product will soon be offered worldwide. The Kinergy 4S2 will be available in the U.S. in 45 sizes beginning on September 1, 2020.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tire-debuts-new-all-weather-kinergy-4s2-301121846.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.