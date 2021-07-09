Hanjiao Group Launches Its Home Care Service Cloud Platform

BEIJING, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada corporation engaged in the distribution of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC...

BEIJING, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada corporation engaged in the distribution of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced the launch of its homecare service cloud platform Yiyuankangyang ("Yiyuan"). The successful launch of the Yiyuan platform marked the Company's transformation into online and offline multidimensional O2O business model.

Yiyuan is a cloud-based O2O homecare service platform that connects merchants and individual consumers within the health and senior care industry. The platform was built by the Company's research and development team after significant capital investment from the Company. Yiyuan is based upon the service model of "Technology + Operations + Channel" and seeks to leverage technology to more efficiently provide targeted homecare services to middle aged, elderly, disabled and semi-disabled groups in China. Services that will be available through Yiyuan include coordination with senior care institutions, home care services, housekeeping services, home appliance maintenance, senior socialization, and meal services.

Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao, commented, "The Yiyuan platform was developed based upon our 14 years of accumulated experiences and resources in middle-aged and elderly markets. We believe that our Yiyuan platform combines the best of technology and our industry know-how to enable us to provide targeted products and services on an integrated basis to meet the demands of our middle-aged and senior communities."

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OCT: HJGP) ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada corporation engaged in the business of distributing healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform ( www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's business is conducted through Beijing Luji Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

