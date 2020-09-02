Hanger To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the following...

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) - Get Report, a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the following conferences:

- Jefferies Annual Nashville Healthcare Services Bus Tour (Virtual Conference)taking place Sept. 2-3, 2020.

- Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual Conference)taking place Sept. 9-10, 2020. Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Conference presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available, where applicable, on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.hanger.com.

About Hanger, Inc. -Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) - Get Report delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

