Hanger To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) - Get Report, a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference taking place virtually May 10-13, 2021.

Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern time. The conference presentation and replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.hanger.com.

