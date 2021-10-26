HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HanesBrands (HBI) - Get Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Report, a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business November 9, 2021.

The declared cash dividend will be the 35 th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.5 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

