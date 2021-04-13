Handy Announces Partnership With Savvy

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy, a leader in on-demand home services and an operating business of Angi Inc., announced a new partnership with Savvy , a leading provider in curated resident services. Property Managers using Savvy are now able to book a Handy professional for a variety of home service needs at their convenience.

Via Handy.com , renters approved by Savvy will be able to directly book a Handy Pro for in-home furniture assembly, TV mounting, cleaning, picture and shelf hanging, smart camera installation, and more. Rates begin at $99 for a 2-hour job, and bookings are available seven days a week from 7:00am-11:00pm ET. Any scheduling adjustments can be made via the Handy confirmation email, app, or website.

"We strive to connect urban residents to great local and national service providers," said Chou Hoytt, CEO of Savvy. "Our partnership with Handy allows us to bring our customer offering to the next level by providing safe and dependable home services, making the move-in and home renovation process easier for both parties."

"Handy is committed to providing fast and reliable services to individuals looking to maintain or renovate their homes," said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Head of New Partnerships and Growth at Handy. "We're excited to offer our seamless customer experience to Savvy's 180,000+ marketplace of renters."

In response to COVID-19, Handy has implemented the Handy Safety Standard to foster a safe environment to better serve the professionals and customers on the platform.

About HandyFounded in 2012, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. From home cleaning to TV mounting, smart home setup to furniture assembly, customers turn to Handy for a seamless, fast and top-quality experience that provides them with access to the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. Handy is trusted by the world's top retail brands and is available nationwide. The company is based in New York City and is an operating business of Angi Inc. (ANGI) - Get Report. For more information visit https://www.handy.com/ .

About Savvy

Savvy is reimagining the way urban residents integrate into their homes and neighborhoods. Landlords and property managers use Savvy to provide renters with a package of offers on everything needed to settle into a home. Residents can also use Savvy to find offers from local businesses like coffee shops, restaurants, and bars. Savvy also offers fast, reliable tenant screening. The company is based in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.savvyscreen.com/ .

