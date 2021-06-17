Handling And Lifting Equipment Market To Reach USD 12.21 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The handling and lifting equipment market is expected to reach USD 12.21 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the handling and lifting equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Handling And Lifting Equipment Market Participants: Cargotec Corp.Cargotec Corp. offers handling and lifting equipment under the brand, HIAB.

Haulotte GroupHaulotte Group offers handling and lifting equipment under the brand, Haulotte.

Konecranes PlcKonecranes Plc offers an extensive range of cranes, for light-duty applications and demanding processes.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/handling-and-lifting-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Handling And Lifting Equipment Market 2020-2024: SegmentationThe handling and lifting equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Cranes



Forklifts



Conveyor Systems



Hoists

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The handling and lifting equipment market is driven by the growth of the construction sector. In addition, the development of autonomous cranes is expected to trigger the handling and lifting equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of handling and lifting equipment market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44043

Related Report on Industrials Include: Global Elevator and Escalator Market- The elevator and escalator market is segmented by product (elevators and escalators), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and end-user (residential and non-residential). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Market- The industrial synchronous belt drives market is segmented by end-user (material handling, industrial machinery, agriculture, mining and mineral, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/handling-and-lifting-equipment-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handling-and-lifting-equipment-market-to-reach-usd-12-21-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301314297.html

SOURCE Technavio