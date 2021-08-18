Handheld Unveils Unique Wearable SP500X ScanPrinter For Logistics Efficiency

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group , a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today introduced the SP500X ScanPrinter, a wearable device that brings revolutionary technology and efficiency to logistics operations. With this device, Handheld is also launching a new segment to its lineup of rugged computers: rugged wearables.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

The SP500X ScanPrinter is a unique, wearable scan-and-print solution that integrates 2D imaging, inkjet printing and wireless communication in one device. It's designed to create a revolution in high-volume logistic operations that use manual scanning and labeling to sort packages. With Wi-Fi and BT, as well as an integrated printer developed in partnership with HP, the SP500X is truly mobile. You can quickly scan and print directly on packages anywhere in your facility, all while keeping both hands free.

"It helps to see the process, to understand just how ground-breaking the SP500X ScanPrinter is," says Jerker Hellstrom, Handheld founder and Chairman of the Board. "There's no other device like it in the world. You put on the device, grab a package and scan it. The scanner sends the data to your back-end system, which sends back information for printing. And nearly immediately, you print an address, a code or other information directly on the package. Your hands are free. You can move anywhere you need to work. You're not anchored to a printer."

New segment: Handheld rugged wearables

With the SP500X, Handheld is adding a new segment of rugged wearables to its portfolio of rugged mobile computers. More wearable devices will be added soon.

SP500X ScanPrinter key user benefits:

Improved package-handling efficiency

Improved scanning and sorting accuracy

Flexibility and agility, frees workers to execute scanning tasks on the go

Productivity and safety, gives workers uninterrupted freedom to use both hands

Dependability of patented technology from HP

Versatility to print on plain paper, kraft paper, packing tape, coated labels, polypropylene, polyester or polyethylene plastic

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at http://www.handheldgroup.com.

