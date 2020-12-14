Hancom And Nextcloud Announce Strategic Partnership

Nextcloud users gain easy access to professional-grade office productivity tools

Users can simultaneously co-edit—from desktops, browsers, and mobile devices

Hancom Mail offers Nextcloud Enterprise users a viable Outlook alternative

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom (KOSDAQ: HAANSOFT) and Nextcloud today announced a strategic partnership that will result in the integration of the Hancom Office suite of professional-grade productivity and collaboration tools for Nextcloud users. This integration enables organizations around the world whose data privacy or regulatory requirements have precluded them from taking full advantage of the most modern cloud-based productivity and collaboration services to access a suite of modern content creation tools and real-time collaboration services without compromising privacy or data location rules.

Nextcloud users in multiple locations can use the built-in text- and video-chat features of Hancom Office while concurrently reviewing, commenting, and co-editing Office documents, spreadsheets, and multimedia presentations. The privacy and security features for which Nextcloud is known ensure the security and integrity of content created and updated using Hancom Office within the Nextcloud environment.

"We're excited to work closely with Nextcloud to integrate the power of Hancom Office and the security of Nextcloud," says Dr. Wonsok Yun, President of Global Business at Hancom Group. "For too long, too many organizations have had to choose between using the most modern office applications and ensuring the security and privacy of their data—but now that time is over. The integration of Hancom Office and Nextcloud ensures that Nextcloud Enterprise customers can take advantage of professional-grade, Office-compatible content creation and collaboration tools from Hancom— and do so in a manner that is protected by the privacy and data management features of Nextcloud."

"For Nextcloud customers, our strategic relationship with Hancom fills a critical space," says Frank Karlitschek, CEO and founder at Nextcloud GmbH. "There has been great demand for an office productivity solution as mature or as feature-rich as Hancom Office. Many enterprises require an office productivity suite that offers the degree of Microsoft Office compatibility that Hancom Office does, while offering the familiar interface they expect. Thanks to Hancom Office, users can open, simultaneously co-edit from multiple locations and devices, and then save documents in native Office formats with ease—in the secure environment created by Nextcloud."

Hancom Office and Nextcloud integration scenarios

Nextcloud users can work with different editions of Hancom Office, ensuring that different users with different needs and preferences can take advantage of the Hancom Office and Nextcloud integration.

Hancom Office Online will enable users to create and collaborate on content from any location and any device through a browser window. Hancom Office 2020, which now includes Hancom Mail—a full-featured email client that offers a viable alternative to Outlook—will enable Nextcloud users to create and edit content from a traditional desktop or laptop device. Hancom Office Mobile, already installed on more than 500M devices, will enable Nextcloud users to access their content and collaborate using a mobile or tablet device running Android, iOS, or ChromeOS.

Pricing and Availability

Hancom Office integration with Nextcloud will be rolling out in Q1 2021. Pricing has yet to be announced.

A free trial of Hancom Office Online is available today for Nextcloud subscribers through an early access program. Interested parties can sign up for the early access program through the Hancom Office website ( https://office.hancom.com/ea-nextcloud ). And a live demo site that shows integrated experiences between Hancom Office and Nextcloud is available at https://office.hancom.com/works/demo.

About Nextcloud

Nextcloud Hub is the industry-leading, fully open source, on-premises team productivity platform, combining the easy user interface of consumer-grade cloud solutions with the security and compliance measures enterprises need. Nextcloud Hub brings together universal access to data through mobile, desktop and web interfaces with next-generation, on-premises secure communication and collaboration features like real-time document editing, chat, and video calls, putting them under direct control of IT and integrated with existing infrastructure.

Additional Hancom Resources

About Hancom

Hancom Office is part Hancom Group ( www.hancomgroup.com ). Founded in 1990, Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology. With its reach of 18 affiliate companies covering hardware, software, and the finance industry, the Group's mission is to create a "convenient world, connected world, and safe & secure world."

Hancom has been providing productivity applications for 30 years. Its major international partners have included Samsung, Google, Amazon Web Services, Polycom, Mail.ru ( Russia), iFLYTEK ( China), and Fibercorp ( Argentina).

