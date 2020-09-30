Hancock Whitney Corporation To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call October 20

GULFPORT, Miss., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney's website at www.investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial (877) 564-1219 or (973) 638-3429.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 27, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 6553289.

