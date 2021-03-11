Hancock Whitney Again Earns Top Greenwich Awards For Banking Excellence, Best Brand

GULFPORT, Miss., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock Whitney—one of America's strongest, safest banks—has once again received Greenwich Associates national and regional awards for middle market and small business banking excellence and best brand. Founded in 1972, Greenwich Associates is the leading global provider of data, analytics, and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry and known for recognizing the best of the best among banks bringing quality service to clients.

Hancock Whitney earned 17 Greenwich Awards in 2020, raising the bank's grand total of awards to 201, with 21 Best Brand Awards since 2013 and 180 Excellence Awards since 2005.

"Greenwich Associates awards represent the voices of our clients recognizing our associates' commitment to the core values that guide how we strive to deliver 5-star service every day," said Hancock Whitney Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper. "We are honored again to receive this recognition for excellence in middle market and small business banking and for best brand and invite others to visit our Gulf South financial centers to learn how we can help them achieve their financial goals and dreams."

Read details about the awards below or at https://www.hancockwhitney.com/insights/helping-our-clients-achieve-their-dreams-inspires-and-fulfills-us. Learn more about Hancock Whitney's commitment to service at https://youtu.be/GP-k595UUeA.

Middle market banking

Using a series of qualitative metrics, Greenwich Associates evaluated middle market banking platforms at more than 600 U.S. banks through interviews with more than 11,000 middle market clients with sales of $10 million to $500 million about a range of products and services. Only 30 banks were distinctive enough to earn Greenwich Excellence Awards for middle market banking, and only 13 warranted Greenwich Best Brand Awards for middle market banking.

Hancock Whitney received eight Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards in middle market banking in 2020:

National Greenwich Excellence Awards

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

National Greenwich Best Brand Awards

Ease of Doing Business

Trust

Regional Greenwich Excellence Awards-South Region

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

Small business banking

In determining 2020 Greenwich Excellence Award and Best Brand Award winners for small business banking, Greenwich Associates looked at small business banking platforms at more than 600 U.S. banks, interviewing more than 12,000 small business banking clients with sales of $1 million to $10 million about a range of products and services. Only 32 stood apart for a Greenwich Excellence Award, and only 13 earned a Greenwich Best Brand Award.

Greenwich Associates recognized Hancock Whitney in 2020 with nine awards for small business banking:

National Greenwich Excellence Awards

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

National Greenwich Best Brand Award

Ease of Doing Business

Trust

Regional Greenwich Excellence Award-South Region

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hancock-whitney-again-earns-top-greenwich-awards-for-banking-excellence-best-brand-301245296.html

SOURCE Hancock Whitney