Hanasan, A Korean Professional Manufacturer Of Wooden Furniture For Pets Is Expanding Its Business In The Global Market

Hanasan products focus on design and functionality by combining general furniture concepts with companion animal furniture

PAJU-SI, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanasan is an environment-friendly enterprise that uses natural wood for all pet furniture products. Its main brand is "LUXYPET", which pursues the image of premium companion animal furniture.

Established as a wooden pet furniture company in 2011, it produces a range of products including Wooden Pet Dish, Wooden Pet Bed, Wooden Pet Step and Wooden Cat Tower.

Their furniture is waterproof and eco-friendly, with the humidity controlling functionality unique to solid pine wood. Each piece can be cleaned with water and provides a comfortable environment for pets.

The Cat Tower is built using eco-friendly birch and pine, and the height of steps can be adjusted according to the growth of cats. Hardwood Cat Pole, made using eco-friendly pine, ensures a safe eco-friendly environment for pets.

' LUXYPET' is 100% made in Korea through direct production, with special, custom-made pet furniture is also available.

The Korean pet wood furniture manufacturer, foresees itself taking a significant share of the global market.

