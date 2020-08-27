Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Rolls Out HammerCall - Conferencing And Collaboration

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) subsidiary 1stPoint Communications rolled out its new HammerCall application suite. The first phase includes video and audio conferencing, text, chat and webinar functionality. In subsequent phases the application will evolve into a full business telephony system capable of replacing even the most modern Voice-Over-IP phone systems entirely with mobile devices.

The basic version is free to use, clients will have an easy signup process using a web portal. Advanced versions will be priced competitively compared to competitors in the market, offering higher capacity than most, greater storage and recording times, as well as text messaging capabilities. HammerCall is currently supported on all major platforms through traditional web browsers. Applications for both the IOS and Android platforms are currently in development. Hammer will provide the service both direct to consumer as well as on a wholesale basis through its white label Mobile Network Service Provider program.

"Hammer will continue to leverage its status as a mobile operator to deliver best in class applications. Our goal is to integrate those applications directly into the mobile experience as we roll out wireless networks," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's CEO. "Over-the-Top services will help increase Hammer's value going forward."

"Long term mobility will be the default experience for both business and residential customers," said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer's COO. "By integrating our products directly into mobile platforms we will have the advantage of being closest to the end user."

The official release date for the application will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The release will be live streamed using the application on Hammer's YouTube Channel. The channel is available on Hammer's Corporate Website (www.hammercorp.info/hammerlive).

About Hammer Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.