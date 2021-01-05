Hammer & Nails Signs 19-Unit Franchise Deal To Bring Men's Grooming Shops To Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves and hand & foot care, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed a record area developer agreement with finance and operations executive Rick Sander. Sander will open two grooming shops of his own in the Naples community, and is charged with developing 17 additional locations along Florida's Gulf Coast.

As an executive working up and down the East Coast, Sander decided it was time to become a permanent "snow bird" and move down south. While most people move to warmer climates to retire and soak in the sun, Sander made this move his next business venture. Though Naples has been Sander's second home for several years, he is excited to be a full-time Floridian and immerse himself in the community year-round. Starting with bringing a new business to the area.

The timing to make the move felt right, as Sander left his previous position as chief financial officer to pursue his next opportunity. During this hunt, he searched many business alternatives, which is when he stumbled into franchising and discovered Hammer & Nails. Sander was immediately intrigued by the concept and quickly eliminated other opportunities to pursue the men's grooming shop further. Not only was Sander impressed by the uniqueness of the business model - a membership experience where men could be completely comfortable enjoying a hand or foot service while getting their beard groomed - it was an opportunity to bring something new and exciting to the Naples community.

Sander refers to himself as a "numbers guy," due to his extensive experience in the finance world, which ultimately sold him on the brand as it offers the opportunity for recurring revenue through its monthly membership model. Hammer & Nails goes the extra mile for its members to make the experience both personal and unique - and that's exactly what the Naples community is all about.

" Naples is so unique and has such great history that after reviewing the franchise opportunity of Hammer & Nails I knew this is something I wanted to be a part of and bring to Naples and across the West Coast of Florida," said Sander. "I'm glad that the stigma surrounding men getting pedicures and manicures is falling by the wayside. Especially with Florida's sunshine and warm weather, people want to keep up with their appearance and nail care, and there's opportunity for Hammer & Nails to be the go-to spot for not only grooming but a one-of-a-kind experience."

Sander hopes to have his first location open by fall of 2021. A second location also in Naples will shortly follow, just in time for the cooler season when people from the Midwest and the Northeast flock to Florida.

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Naples is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

"We are thrilled to have Rick join our brand during such a key moment of growth. Offering hand and foot care and grooming services all under one roof is sure to revolutionize personal care in Naples and all of Florida. We know with the brand's trend-setting atmosphere and unique service offerings, these new shops will surely become a community staple," said Aaron Meyers President & COO of Hammer & Nails. "With Rick's new Hammer & Nails locations, men in Florida will have never looked or felt better."

As Meyers notes, Hammer & Nails has a strong future in Naples. Sander, Meyers and the rest of the Hammer & Nails team are looking to add more shops across Florida with qualified franchisees.

About Hammer & NailsHammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

