Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Is Excited To Present: Louis Carreon: New Editions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand synthesizer of pop, street, and neo-expressionism Jean Michel Basquiat once quipped "If you wanna talk about influence, man, then you've got to realize that influence is not influence. It's simply someone's idea going through my new mind." These words are the clearest way to understand the inspiration contemporary artist Louis Carreon takes from Basquiat and transmutes into his own unique style. It is with great pride and pleasure that we at Hamilton-Selway share Carreon's singular vision with a select offering of five editioned works spanning the breadth of the artist's practice.

Like his predecessor, Carreon pulls from a rich and quixotic personal narrative, one built on meaningful engagement with street culture, a lifetime of travel, personal struggle with addiction, incarceration, and luxury collaborations with the wealthy and powerful. That broad exposure to the entire class structure of society lends Carreon's work an intense criticality balanced only by the immediacy of his mark making. Through both symbolism and calligraphic gesture, Carreon builds a new iconography reflecting the near-religious fervor and pseudo-dogma that seeped into darker aspects of secular life. Through that same language, he suggests the possibility of a new redemption, a grace more powerful than the daily micro-manipulations and grinding pursuit of ill-gotten gains — a rebirth of disarming authenticity coming through with every brushstroke.

Celebrate Louis Carreon's work today by adding a limited edition print to your collection for only $1,500, frame included!

