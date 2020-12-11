LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art closes an unforgettable year with unique offerings from our fourth online auction, Holiday Treasures: The Love You Need , a selection of prized Pop and Contemporary masterworks befitting...

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art closes an unforgettable year with unique offerings from our fourth online auction, Holiday Treasures: The Love You Need , a selection of prized Pop and Contemporary masterworks befitting the well-deserved generous and affirmational holiday season we are all yearning for. The gallery crafted a special catalogue for our final 2020 auction in line with our patrons' impeccable tastes, knowing that each of us can use a lift this winter — a gift for ourselves or those we cherish, a reminder of who we are and who we aspire to be. This is, at its core, the great transportive value of art, and never losing sight of that is how Hamilton-Selway remains a powerful leader in the market, passing to our collectors unparalleled access to the best artwork available. Making that signature acquisition or holiday splurge all the more easy, the gallery continues to offer buyer premiums at only 5%, significantly lower than any competing auction house. Our goal is to foster community, collection-building, and connoisseurship, and to that end we welcome returning clientele and new faces alike. Join us online and see why so many of our buyers come back again and again.

Our fourth auction title takes its cue from a sumptuous painting we will highlight in our newsletter later this month by gallery favorite Mickalene Thomas. We are thrilled to auction her brilliant work, and the art of her contemporaries such as Julian Opie, KAWS, Harland Miller, and Damien Hirst, alongside their forerunners like the gods of Pop Art, Andy Warhol (the man behind the iconic Marilyn Monroe II.26 1967 pictured above), Roy Lichtenstein, and Keith Haring; Neo-Dadists Robert Rauschenberg and Jim Dine; and Abstract Expressionists Helen Frankenthaler and Sam Francis just to name a few.

For a full list of auction items sign into our auction page visit www.hsfaauction.com. Register now to join the bidding next week for these impeccable works of creative genius.Auction runs December 15th-29th.

