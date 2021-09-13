Hamilton's Research & Innovation Park Announces Mandatory Vaccination Policy

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective November 1, McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) will require anyone accessing the park to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 virus, as well as completing a standard Covid-19 symptom screening.

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective November 1, McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) will require anyone accessing the park to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 virus, as well as completing a standard Covid-19 symptom screening. This new, mandatory policy applies to employees, customers, contractors, visitors of MIP and MIP tenants using common areas such as the atrium, entrances, common hallways, elevators, fitness facilities, and conference rooms at the park.

However, persons who intend to use facilities such as fitness and conferences, must provide proof of full vaccination by September 22 as stipulated by the Ontario Provincial government's approach for higher-risk indoor public settings where face coverings cannot be worn.

Prior to accessing MIP common areas, all individuals must produce a proof of vaccine using the province's "enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate" system and complete the symptom screening. Persons unable to receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions as stipulated by the Province, will be permitted entry with a doctor's note until a standardised system is introduced through the vaccine passport system. Tenant ventures must ensure that their employees, customers, contractors and visitors comply with MIP's common-area policy and they shall remain responsible for complying with applicable public health guidelines within their own suites and facilities.

Throughout the pandemic, MIP has ensured consistent efforts in maintaining a safe and healthy community for all. We will continue to follow and enforce the Ontario Public Health Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, frequent cleaning of our facilities, masking and the availability of additional sanitization stations throughout the property. The implementation of this new vaccine mandate policy reinforces our bid to provide a working environment where individuals can safely perform their duties and protect those accessing these services.

About MIPMIP is Canada's premier research and innovation park located in the Hamilton, Ontario which supports scale-up life science innovation, commercialization and manufacturing. To support this, MIP is pursuing a 2.8 million sq ft expansion, on top of its current 700,000 sq ft, including a 1.3 million sq. ft. of labs and biomanufacturing space.

