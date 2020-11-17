Hamilton Health Sciences Expanding Instance Of Epic To Enable More Integrated, Patient-centred Health Care

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is taking the next step toward digital transformation by renewing its hospital information system (HIS).

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is taking the next step toward digital transformation by renewing its hospital information system (HIS). This multi-year project will enable significant advancements in the safety and efficiency of health service delivery at one of the province's largest hospital networks.

As Rob MacIsaac, president & CEO, HHS shared with Canadian Healthcare Technology earlier this year, HHS is proceeding with expansion of its instance of Epic , a leading provider of health information technology and currently supporting HHS' ambulatory care. The decision follows an extensive, 18-month consultation and assessment process involving hundreds of hospital staff, physicians, patients, and community partners.

The hospital is following the vision established by St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton's (SJHH) through a competitive procurement of its enterprise hospital information system in 2015, which provided for other organizations within the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network to also deploy Epic, and is implementing its own instance using the SJHH RFP.

The new system will put HHS on a common platform with many world-leading healthcare organizations, including regional hospital partner, SJHH. A common platform will be an important enabler of integrated health care in the Hamilton region. Healthcare providers will have a single, interwoven picture of the patient's medical record, including medications, problems, allergies, lab results, imaging, previous visits, and medical history. Provincially, HHS' McMaster Children's Hospital will benefit from greater integration with children's hospital partners already on the Epic platform.

The expected two-year implementation process marks the largest investment in IT infrastructure in HHS' history. The HIS renewal project is part of HHS' broader plan to modernize its digital and technological assets.

"Today's hospitals must transform to keep pace with a changing society where technology, demographics and patient expectations are constantly and rapidly evolving," says Rob MacIsaac, president & CEO, HHS. "The expansion of Epic software to inpatient care will usher HHS into a new era that prioritizes digital over paper and enables greater connection between hospital and patient."

ABOUT HAMILTON HEALTH SCIENCESHamilton Health Sciences is a community of 15,000 staff, physicians, researchers and volunteers that proudly serves southwestern Ontario residents. We also provide specialized care to people from across the province through a number of regional programs.

We're the only hospital in Ontario that cares for all ages, from pre-birth to end-of-life. We offer world-leading expertise in many areas, including cardiac and stroke care, cancer care, palliative care, and high-risk pediatrics.

