Hamilton ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Robert Wessel, Managing Partner, Co-Founder, Hamilton ETFs., and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the ETF (TSX: HDIV) on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

"We are excited to expand our ETF offerings with the launch of HDIV, an innovative ETF designed to help long-term investors meet their income needs with an initial target yield of 8.5% paid monthly," said Rob Wessel, Managing Partner at Hamilton ETFs. "HDIV will invest in an equal-weight portfolio of seven sector covered call ETFs with a diversified sector mix broadly similar to that of the S&P/TSX 60 while adding modest 25% leverage to enhance the yield and return potential for investors."

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm's specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary .

