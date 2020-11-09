Hamilton ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Robert Wessel, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Hamilton ETFs, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF (HCAL) and open the market.

"We are excited to expand our innovative ETF offerings, with the launch of HCAL, a levered version of our Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF (ticker: HCA). HCAL will provide investors with added exposure to the Canadian banking sector and offer enhanced return potential and a dividend yield of ~6.60%, making it one of the highest yielding Canadian bank ETFs," said Rob Wessel, Managing Partner at Hamilton ETFs." For more information, please visit www.hamiltonetfs.com

Date: Monday, November 9th, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

