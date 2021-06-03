Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) - Get Report announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, president and chief executive officer; Michelle O. Mosier, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and R. Scott Tidey, senior vice president, consumer sales and marketing, will participate in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference to be held virtually Tuesday, June 8 - Thursday, June 10.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding CompanyHamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach ®, Proctor Silex ®, Hamilton Beach ® Professional, Weston ®, TrueAir ®, and Brightline TM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet ® countertop appliances and CHI ® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian ® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial ® and Proctor Silex Commercial ®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-to-participate-in-bairds-2021-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-301304645.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company