Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) - Get Report announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and R. Scott Tidey, Senior Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held virtually on August 25-26, 2021.

The Company's presentation, which will be pre-recorded, is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on August 25 th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host's main website at www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach ®, Proctor Silex ®, Hamilton Beach ® Professional, Weston ®, TrueAir ® and Brightline ® personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet ® countertop appliances, CHI ® premium garment care products, and Clorox ® air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian ® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Hamilton Beach is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the brand name Hamilton Beach ® Health. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial ® and Proctor Silex Commercial ®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by a group of buyside companies for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

