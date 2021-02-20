Hamid Sabet Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HEMET, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamid Sabet, DC, QME, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine, and for his professional excellence as a Chiropractor with Sabet Chiropractic.

Proudly serving the Hemet and Lake Elsinore area, Sabet Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Sabet Chiropractic specializes in Auto Accident Injury, Work Injury, Massage Therapy, Nutritional Therapy, and Sports Injury. As a patient at Sabet Chiropractic, Dr. Hamid Sabet and his dedicated team will personally tailor a wellness program specifically targeted to your wellness needs using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services. Chiropractic solutions are provided to address issues such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, or even muscular tightness and tension.Dr. Hamid Sabet is a distinguished chiropractor and has been practicing in his field since 2002. At Sabet Chiropractic, he utilizes his specialties in auto accident injuries, work-related injuries, sports-related injuries, massage therapy, and nutritional therapy to better serve his patients and the community. His inspiration to become a chiropractor sparked at the age of 21 when he was recommended to see a chiropractor because although a marathon runner and swimmer at the time, he was often bedridden due to lung infection. After visiting the chiropractor, it turned out that he was severely allergic to chlorine and other foods. He followed a strict regimen for 8-9 months, and after his third week, his lung infection was gone and never returned. Since then, he was motivated to help patients take control of their own health. At Sabet Chiropractic, he continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion.To prepare for his career, Dr. Sabet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of California Irvine and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles. He became a Qualified Medical Examiner (QME) and has completed post-graduate courses in sports rehab.Dr. Sabet is married to Mrs. Atoosa Sabet for five years.To learn more, please visit http://4yourspine.com/.

