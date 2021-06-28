Hamburger Stand Is Cooking Your Favorite Summer Eats All Season Long!

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your summer loves are at Hamburger Stand. The chain is making a splash with its newest seasonal offerings including three savory BBQ Dogs and refreshing new Southern Lemonade Floats. The saucy BBQ trio includes the Texas Dog, loaded with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and grilled onions. The delicious Kansas City Dog, topped with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, beer mustard and grilled onions. Lastly, the tangy Carolina Dog, loaded with American cheese, chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle spear and grilled onions. If you want to beat the heat, cool things off with a Southern Lemonade Float. Featuring creamy Tastee Freez soft serve, these dreamy floats comes in Wild Berry, Watermelon and new Coconut flavors. But hurry, these tasty menu items will only be available for a limited time, so get 'em while they're hot.

"We wanted to capture the essence and flavor of summer and these BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonade Floats certainly delivered," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We're excited to share them with our guests and hope they enjoy them as much as we enjoyed creating them."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

