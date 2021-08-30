Hamburger Stand Is Changing The Brisket Game!

Try the tasty new BBQ Brisket Fries before they ride off into the sunset

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have a hankering for something savory and delicious, look no further than your nearest Hamburger Stand. They rounded up yummy ingredients like crispy golden fries, smoky brisket, BBQ sauce, melty cheese sauce and expertly grilled onions, in their delectable new BBQ Brisket Fries! But you better saddle up, because these mouthwatering fries won't be around long.

"Hamburger Stand is bringing a taste of the Ol' West back in a completely unique new way with their tasty BBQ Brisket Fries," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We took our phenomenal fries, added juicy Brisket and covered it with the tastiest of toppings to create a unique, flavor combination you don't want to miss."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger StandFounded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

