Hamburger Stand Brings Pastrami Back & Taste Buds Are In A Tizzy

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Pastrami is back at Hamburger Stand! For a limited time only, you can enjoy mouthwatering pastrami served three delicious ways. There's the savory Pastrami Sandwich, filled with hot pastrami, sliced Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickle chips served between two slices of rye bread. The yummy Pastrami All-Beef Dog which includes an all-beef hot dog piled high with pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard and a pickle spear. Last but certainly not least, the Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries! A bed of crispy, golden fries topped with juicy Pastrami, Wienerschnitzel's world-famous Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled chips, and a touch of mustard. This tasty trio is so appetizing it'll send your taste buds into a tizzy.

"Our Pastrami menu items are absolutely delicious and it's no surprise customers ask us to bring them back," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "They will be available for a limited time only so swing by and see for yourself why this savory threesome has developed such a strong cult following."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

