Halozyme To Participate In Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) - Get Report today announced that Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually represent the company in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

An audio-only direct link of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About HalozymeHalozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE ® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 500,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE ® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE ® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including AbbVie, Alexion, argenx, Baxalta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Horizon, Janssen, Lilly, Pfizer, Roche and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE ®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit Halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

