Halo Labs Provides July Sales Update

Halo Labs Inc. (" Halo" or the " Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that retail sales of the Company's Hush™ branded products continue to grow in the states of California and Oregon. In July, aggregate unaudited total revenues were approximately $2.18 million. Unaudited revenues from sales to dispensaries were $1.94 million, the largest monthly figure in the Company's history. Unaudited revenues of $0.24 million from sales of California bulk distillate from Coastal Harvest make up the balance.

California

According to BDS Analytics ("BDS"), statewide legal cannabis sales in June 2020 reached $291.5 million across state-licensed retailers and delivery services--flat from the trailing month, and (up) +17.2% percent compared to June 2019. Concentrate sales were $89.6 million, (down) -0.5% from June 2019, but (up) +2.1% from the prior month. Hush™ vape cartridge sales constitute a majority of Halo product sales in California, and have been growing as distribution expands and consumers adopt the product. The Company's California unaudited monthly revenues in July 2020 were approximately $0.8 million, a +45.3% increase over the previous month.

The Company anticipates that sales of Hush™ branded products will continue to grow as the California menu expands and the recently amplified sales force onboards new dispensary customers. Halo's Hush™ branded products are now in 104 of approximately six-hundred dispensaries statewide. Halo is on track to launch one-, ten-, and twenty-piece gummy varieties with multiple flavors, and infused pre-rolls by the end of third quarter of 2020.

Oregon

According to BDS, in June 2020, Cannabis sales in Oregon in adult-use dispensaries were $88.0 million, down 4.2% from the trailing month, and up +41.5% year-over-year in June.

According to BDS, retail sales of Hush™ branded concentrates in June 2020 grew at +261.6% year-over-year, compared to June 2019. In addition, retail sales of Hush™ branded edibles increased, growing at +532% year-over-year, when compared to June 2019. The Hush™ brand ranks #3 in Oregon's concentrate category market share, and #7 in Oregon's edible category market share. The Company believes the BDS figures may understate market share by not including sales of Halo's Exhale™ and Mojave™ branded concentrates, as well as sales of the Company's white label concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls and flower. The Company's Oregon unaudited monthly revenues in July 2020 were approximately $1.38 million, a +3.3% increase over the previous month.

Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo stated, "Our California and Oregon operations are growing and the sales trend is strong, as we expand the assortment and bolster distribution channels—even as the Covid-19 pandemic challenged the economy from mid-March 2020. With harvest only eight weeks away, we are poised to grow even more rapidly as we debut and distribute fresh material and new product lines."

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately 1.2 million grams of flower and pre-rolls in 2020, as well six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories.

Recently, the Company acquired a dispensary permit in Los Angeles, and a thirty-thousand square foot cannabis processing and wholesale facility in Ukiah, California. The Company plans to acquire three KushBar™ branded dispensaries, five development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited, a company that holds wholesale distribution and special licenses, allowing the import and distribution of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPM's) in the United Kingdom.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd, in Lesotho under a 200 hectare license, and is planning importation and distribution of CBPM's into the United Kingdom via Canmart.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Third Party Information

Financial Outlook

