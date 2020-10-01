Halo is pleased to announce that it has nominated Charles Kie to stand for election as a director of the Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Halo Labs Inc. (" Halo" or the " Company") (NEO:HALO, OTCQX:AGEEF, Germany:A9KN) today announces that it has filed its management information circular and related materials (collectively, the " Meeting Materials") under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Meeting Materials have been mailed to the Company's shareholders (the " Shareholders") in connection with the annual general meeting of the Shareholders (the " Meeting") of the Company that will be held virtually on October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

In connection with the Meeting, Halo is pleased to announce that it has nominated Charles Kie to stand for election as a director of the Company. Mr. Kie is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New African Capital Partners. Mr. Kie also currently serves as a non-executive board member at EmpoweR Families for Innovative Philanthropy (ERFIP) - Edmond de Rothschild Foundations - Switzerland. From January 2016 to September 2018, Mr. Kie was the Managing Director and CEO of Ecobank Nigeria, the largest affiliate of the Ecobank Group, where he led its turnaround. Prior to that, Mr. Kie spent four years in South Africa as Group Corporate Bank Head and then Group Executive of Corporate and Investment Banking for Ecobank Transnational Inc., overseeing activities in the 40 countries of its presence in Africa and internationally. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce d'Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), Mr. Kie holds a Trium Global EMBA from the London School of Economics, New York University Stern and HEC Paris. Mr. Kie also holds an MSc in Corporate Restructuring from the University of Clermont Ferrand France. Mr. Kie has attended the Harvard Business School - Advanced Management Program and is fluent in English and French.

Assuming the proposed nominees set out in the Meeting Materials are elected at the Meeting, the majority of the Company's directors will be independent of management of the Company. In addition, it is expected that each committee of Halo's board of directors will be composed either entirely or of a majority of directors that are independent of management of the Company.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate Charles Kie to stand for election to Halo's board of directors. Mr. Kie's experience in the global marketplace, particularly in Africa, will be invaluable as we continue to expand globally and develop our cultivation assets in Lesotho," stated Kiran Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He continued, "The entire slate of nominees to Halo's board further demonstrates our commitment to corporate governance and building an industry leading board."

Halo is a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories. The Company also has acquired a range software development assets, such as the technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and more recently signed a deal to acquire CannaFeels. Halo also owns the inhalation technology Acudab.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd, in Lesotho under a 200-hectare license and is planning importation and distribution of cannabis based products for medical use into the United Kingdom via Canmart.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the board of directors of the Company following the Meeting and the independence of the board of directors and the committees thereof.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated April 16, 2020 and available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

