HALO Diagnostics Launches Subtle Medical's Suite Of AI-powered Imaging Technologies For Better Patient Care

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Diagnostics (formerly Desert Medical Imaging), a leading medical imaging provider headquartered in Southern California, announced today a partnership with Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company focused on AI-powered software solutions that enable faster, safer, and smarter medical imaging. HALO has implemented both SubtleMR ™ and SubtlePET ™ image enhancement software at multiple locations, leading to higher quality imaging and improved patient experience.

"With Subtle, we now have the ability to restore image quality to standard of care when conducting shorter scan times."

"With Subtle's technology, we now have the ability to restore image quality to standard of care when conducting shorter scan times for MRI and PET and lower dose PET exams," said John Feller, MD, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics. "This combination allows us to better tailor scans to patient needs and improve workflow efficiency, patient experience, and patient safety. The addition of Subtle Medical's technology to HALO Diagnostics furthers our commitment to precision focused, personalized healthcare."

HALO Diagnostics is focused on saving and extending the quality of people's lives through the early detection of the leading causes of death with precision diagnostics. Combining leaders from the medical, scientific and high technology communities, HALO Diagnostics is a leader in the early detection of cancer's like Prostate and Breast in men and women.

"We could not be more pleased that Halo Diagnostics has adopted both SubtleMR and SubtlePET," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer for Subtle Medical. "Our unique technology not only supports a better patient experience from less time in the imaging suite, but also increased perceived safety. We look forward to a long partnership with Halo".

Subtle Medical has an extensive product pipeline. The company's technologies utilize proprietary deep learning algorithms that integrate seamlessly with any OEM scanner to improve image quality from accelerated image acquisition without any alteration in the imaging specialists' workflow. For information on additional products, click here .

About HALOHALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx, Inc.) changes patient lives and outcomes through early detection of the leading causes of death with precision diagnostics. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Diagnostics platform, we provide rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It was named a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

