Hallstein Artesian Water Launches 750ml Glass Bottles The World's Most Exclusive Water, Refined

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfiltered, Untreated and Uncompromised, Hallstein is now available in 100% recycled glass bottles, making this incredibly pure "hydration essential" ready for table service.

"After over a year in development, we are thrilled to bring this sustainable and beautiful glass bottle to our clients," says Alexander Muhr, CEO. "The ease of use and the recyclability is a perfect complement to our pristine beverage."

Hallstein's velvety taste, naturally high pH and sodium free combination is incredibly rare making the aquifer from which it is harvested in the Austrian Alps a precious and guarded natural source. The unique limestone found in the Dachstein mountain creates the environment to produce a water matching the 8 core parameters identified by Hallstein's founders, the Austrian-American Muhr family which include high pH, low Sodium, high Dissolved Oxygen, low Nitrate, low Total Organic Carbon, moderate Total Dissolved Solids, balanced Calcium to Magnesium Ratio, and low Exit Temperature.

20 years ago, the Muhrs were looking for a completely natural source that could fulfill those ideal values. Using the core parameter list created with the help of nutritionists and hydration experts, they thought it had to exist in nature. And after a years-long global search, they found it essentially in their own backyard.

"At its core, the benefits of a good drinking water should boost your immune system, aid in avoiding inflammation and assist optimal hydration," notes co-founder Elisabeth Muhr.

In October 2005, an aquifer was struck that fulfilled the essential criteria the family was looking for, and Hallstein Water was founded. What followed was a rigorous testing procedure to determine that the aquifer itself was 100% sustainable, did not impact any other source, and the quality never changed regardless of season. After acquiring 57 permits, a state-of-the-art bottling facility was constructed at the source with a continuously precision-welded stainless-steel piping system to make sure the quality filled is pristine from source to pour.

Available by subscription only, now in both 5-gallon BPA-free Tritan ( $100 per bottle w/annual subscription) and 750ml 100% recycled glass bottles ( $44 per 6 pack: 2 pack monthly minimum w/annual subscription). Hallstein Artesian Water is poured at Baccarat Hotel, NY; Steirereck, Vienna; Gabriel Kreuther, NY; Petit Ermitage, West Hollywood, CA; 67 Pall Mall, London; Wallse, NY; Steinterrasse and Senn's Restaurant, Salzburg, Austria and VivaMayr Medical Center, Austria.

