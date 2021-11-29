Halliburton's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Halliburton Company (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report will host a conference call on Monday, January 24, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the fourth quarter 2021 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton's website until January 31, 2022. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 1695253.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

