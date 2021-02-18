Halliburton Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2021 first quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.

Halliburton Company (HAL) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2021 first quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company's common stock payable on March 24, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021.

The Company's annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 19, 2021. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 22, 2021.

About HalliburtonFounded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006074/en/