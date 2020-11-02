Halliburton Declares Dividend

Halliburton Company (HAL) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 fourth quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 23, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2020.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005758/en/